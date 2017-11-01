Engineers: Gateway Project honing in on Interstate 385

"Over the next few months we'll be focusing on Interstate 385 and motorists will see a lot of changes there," Kimberly Bishop said. "We'll be shifting traffic to a new portion of 385 on a new ramp from 385 northbound 85 northbound."

Project managers said they'll be widening areas, specifically around congested Exit 51 and if you're patient now, there's light at the end of this tunnel.

A new ramp will be opened in just a couple of months, dispersing traffic for those heading toward Simpsonville. Drivers from that area said they are already seeing improvements.

"Simpsonville to Pelham Road area would run about 45 minutes to an hour. Ever since they have opened up the new exit to Woodruff Road a month or so ago, I'm cut down to about 20-30 minutes," Mike Heisler said.

This virtual video from SCDOT breaks it down. Drivers can see where the overpasses will be installed, giving drivers more options, going "up and over" onto flyover bridges instead of circling around an exit, causing back ups.

"We're opening a new section of 385 and traffic will be moved over there and that will enable us to work on the existing 385," Bishop said.

With some items already checked off on the list like updated on and off ramps around Woodruff Road, and more flyover bridges being built by the minute, workers are reminding drivers of one thing.

"Pay attention to signs and be safe," Bishop said.

The Gateway Project is expected to be complete in May 2019.

