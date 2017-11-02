Upstate man from Argentina has ties to NYC terror attack victims

Like many, Carlos Sanchez couldn't believe the news Tuesday after a man drove onto a bike path killing 8 people and injuring nearly a dozen others.

"It seems like every week, something tragic like this,” said Sanchez. “This time it hits close to home."

Sanchez grew up in Argentina. Officials now confirm five of the 8 victims were from his home country.

"We have our family and friends down there so you start thinking about them,” explained Sanchez.

He went on social media to see if he knew any of them.

"Five of the people that died were from Rosario where I grew up and went to school,” said Sanchez. “You start thinking now it’s my hometown."

He couldn't believe it when he found out the group was from Rosario - the port city northwest of Buenos Aires where he was raised.

"I read that they were here to celebrate their graduation from high school,” said Sanchez. “So I said, 'Which high school? I'm sure I know the high school.'"

Then, he learned that it was his own high school.

Sanchez says it appeared they had just graduated before he started at the school, but says he is hurting with the tight-knit area while they mourn the deaths.

"They're in our hearts,” explained Sanchez. “Me and my family think of them now more than ever."

