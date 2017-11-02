Spartanburg Salvation Army seeking people to adopt 'Angels,' provide Christmas gifts

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg is asking for people to help provide gifts for children in need this Christmas by participating in the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

Officials said there are multiple ways to get involved:

Adopt an angel at Westgate Mall starting on Thursday, November 2 to December 10, 2017.

Host a Toy Drive.

Host an Angel Tree in your workplace or church.

Volunteer in Santa's Workshop and help prepare the bags for our community families.

Volunteer at the Angel Tree located at Westgate Mall (Food Court entrance) starting on November 2- December 11, 2017.

Officials said This allows hosting an Angel Tree event at a workplace or church allows employees and church members to adopt an angel on site and bring their gifts to Westgate Mall or The Salvation Army office at 40 Foster Street by Monday, December 11, 2017.

Families needing Angel Tree assistance can continue to register through November 10.

Contact the Salvation Army at 864-576-6670 for additional information about registering for or becoming involved in the Angel Tree program.

MORE NEWS - Perry Noble speaks out about divorce, asks for prayers

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.