Spartanburg police investigating robbery at credit union

Spartanburg police are investigating a robbery at the Vital Federal Credit Union Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the police department

The credit union is located at 1000 Asheville Highway.

Dispatchers said officers were still on the scene as of 10:45 a.m.

Spartanburg police said the incident is being investigated and no additional details were immediately available.

