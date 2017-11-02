Spartanburg police investigating robbery at credit union - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg police investigating robbery at credit union

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg police are investigating a robbery at the Vital Federal Credit Union Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the police department

The credit union is located at 1000 Asheville Highway.

Dispatchers said officers were still on the scene as of 10:45 a.m.

Spartanburg police said the incident is being investigated and no additional details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS: Suspect accused of randomly killing 3 people at Walmart under arrest

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.