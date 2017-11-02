Sheriff: DNA leads to arrest of man suspected of raping woman in 2000 convenience store robbery

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested in a 17-year-old kidnapping and sex crime.

Robert Threadgill, 37, of Charlie drive in Cowpens was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree, kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Wright said Threadgill was charged in a case from April 2000 in which a convenience store clerk was robbed and raped.

Wright said the suspect wore a mask and tried to get the victim to open the safe. She was unable to and was ultimately raped.

"It was horrible, just horrible," Wright said of the crime.

Wright said DNA collected when Threadgill was arrested in Newberry County for harassment matched DNA collected after the 2000 rape.

Wright said the arrest is an answered prayer.

“We pray about a lot of things. We pray about unsolved crimes," Wright said. "If you’re hearing or reading this and you know something about a crime, I hope this touches your heart and come forward.”

