Gov. Henry McMaster announces new communication system for SC first responders

Lawmakers gathered outside the SC State House prior to the announcement (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 2, 2017)

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday that first responders in the state will soon enjoy a new radio communication system.

South Carolina opted into the new system, which was created by the federal government after the 9-11 terror attack, in late October. The service will be offered throughout the state by AT&T.

McMaster said the system will allow first responders across the state to communicate with one another instantly at any time of the day without any hindrances.

He said South Carolina has had many problems with radio communications in the past due to a lack of unified networks and other issues.

