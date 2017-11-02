New solar partnership with Greenville Tech expected to create 10,000 jobs

South Carolina is home to the nation's first-of-its-kind solar job training partnership between Cypress Creek and Greenville Technical College, according to a news release from Cypress Creek.

Cypress Creek Renewables announced Thursday it plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to develop and build 2 gigawatts of solar across more than 80 projects in South Carolina.

The projects are expected to create nearly 10,000 construction jobs.

The solar energy generated will be used to power more than 600,000 homes.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.