Former NFL coach Sam Wyche to be honored by Sharing Hope SC and Donate Life SC

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach and former Furman University football player Sam Wyche will be honored by Sharing Hope SC and Donate Life SC at the 2018 Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1.

According to Sharing Hope SC, Wyche will be one of 17 transplant recipients to appear on the Donate Life float during the parade. Wyche received a heart transplant last September.

The float honoring transplant recipients was made possible by a grant from Bridge to Life, Sharing Hope SC said. According to the organization, the float will also be co-sponsored by LifeShare of the Carolinas and Carolinas Medical Center.

Wyche said he wants to give back and raise awareness about the need for organ, eye and tissue donors.

For more information about the Donate Life parade float and its honorees, visit the organization's website.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.