Sheriff says officials are closing in on suspects in Pendleton quadruple homicide

Thursday marked two years since four bodies were discovered in a home along Refuge Road in Pendleton.

The victims, Barbara Scott, 80, Cathy Scott, 60, Violet Taylor, 82, and Michael Scott, 59, all lived in the home and were found slain with gunshot wounds. The coroner said the family had a large meal approximately an hour before their deaths and there was no sign of forced entry to the home.

"This was not a random act of violence," said Barbara Scott's daughter, Pam Isbell, at a press conference Thursday. "We feel our family members were targeted and murdered out of hatred and greed."

Isbell said the family has had time of the last two years to grieve, heal and forgive the individuals responsible.

"My mother loved everyone," she said. "I'm sure she was praying as she was attacked and murdered."

Family members along with Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said they wanted to put the case back in the forefront of the public's minds. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

McBride said investigators believe they have identified who the suspects are in the case, but he declined to name them. No charges have been filed in the case. The investigation is active and ongoing, with investigators working closely with the Solicitor's Office and federal agencies. Federal help has been enlisted for technical support and evidentiary issues.

A forensic audit has been ordered in the case to review financial matters involved, McBride announced Thursday.

Isbell said she doesn't believe robbery was a motive in the crime and believes whoever is responsible was let into the home.

McBride is asking for anyone with additional information to come forward. He said investigators want to make sure all the evidence is pointing to the right suspects.

"We believe somebody out there has additional information," McBride said. "If you have a conscience, let your conscience speak."

