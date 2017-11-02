Showers are back toward this weekend

Warmer than normal weather will last through Friday, then showers and clouds will bring temps down this weekend! Best chance for rain comes during the day Saturday.

Tonight will be fairly mild for this time of year. Friday morning will start in the 50’s area-wide with partly cloudy skies. Through the day it will feel a bit more like late September with highs near 80 in the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. A few showers may develop in the mountains late day. But most Upstate spots should stay dry.

A front will push in from the northeast on Saturday, helping to usher in clouds cover and light showers. Highs will struggle to warm out of the 60s through the day. Rain isn’t expected to be heavy, but will be persistent through the afternoon. DON’T FORGET TO SET THE CLOCKS BACK 1 HOUR SATURDAY NIGHT!

Conditions dry out for Sunday, but some clouds will remain. Highs will get back to the 69-74. Next week we’ll see another decent warm-up before a stronger cold front pushes in for next Wednesday.

