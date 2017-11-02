District: Laurens District High on lockdown after student brings - FOX Carolina 21

District: Laurens District High on lockdown after student brings pellet gun to school

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A spokesperson for Laurens District 55 said Laurens District High School was placed on lockdown Thursday as a precautionary measure.

Director of public relations Ed Murray said a student brought a pellet gun to school. School administrators are investigating if any other students brought pellet guns as well, but said they have only confirmed one at this time.

Outside law enforcement has not been contacted.

