Pickens High students show off dance moves in viral 'Thriller' video

Students at Pickens High School got in the Halloween spirit with a dance routine.

The Unified P.E. class at the school, which is a mix of regular education and special education students, recreated the dance in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.

The routine was a hit with their classmates and the video of the dance has been viewed over 23, 000 times on Facebook since Wednesday.

Watch the thrilling performance below:

