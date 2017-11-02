Pickens High students show off dance moves in viral 'Thriller' video

Pickens High students show off dance moves in viral 'Thriller' v - FOX Carolina 21

Posted: Updated:
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Students at Pickens High School got in the Halloween spirit with a dance routine.

The Unified P.E. class at the school, which is a mix of regular education and special education students, recreated the dance in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video. 

The routine was a hit with their classmates and the video of the dance has been viewed over 23, 000 times on Facebook since Wednesday. 

Watch the thrilling performance below: 

