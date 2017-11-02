Larkin's Catering to create new event space in historic downtown Greenville building

Larkin's Catering and Events announced they will be moving into a historic building downtown that will serve as a new event space.

The company will be moving into Gas and Electric Light building on E. Broad St. in downtown Greenville. In a press release, the company said they will move into the building in January of 2018.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime to give this great old building a new purpose and we are so excited to add it to our growing list of event spaces,” said Kristina Murphy, Vice President of Catering for Larkin's Catering and Events.

The company said they are already booking the new space for weddings and corporate events.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.