Fall back: Spartanburg Regional shares tips on navigating upcoming time change

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
The former pastor of South Carolina's largest church has announced he is in the process of a divorce.More >
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >
Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog's training collar and beating them all...More >
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Thursday that a suspect has been arrested in a 17-year-old kidnapping and sex crime.More >
Thursday marked two years since four bodies were discovered in a home along Refuge Road in Pendleton.More >
Ostrem abruptly walked away from his roofing company job hours before the attack, his former boss said Thursday.More >
Action star Chuck Norris is taking on medical device manufacturers in a lawsuit alleging a chemical used in MRI imaging scans poisoned his wife.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department said a burglary suspect was found with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.More >
March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction. (11/2/17)More >
Students at Pickens High celebrated Halloween by performing the dance routine from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video for their classmates.More >
WalletHub releases a list of the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina for 2018.More >
The Biltmore Company released photos of its tree raising and decorations inside the Biltmore Estate for Christmas 2017.More >
Great weather on Wednesday made for a gorgeous day in downtown Greenville.More >
