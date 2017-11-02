New raw bar coming to downtown Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

New raw bar coming to downtown Greenville

Site of the proposed restaurant (Source: City of Greenville) Site of the proposed restaurant (Source: City of Greenville)
A new raw bar is coming to downtown Greenville. The plans for the bar were approved during the City of Greenville Design and Review Board Urban Panel Meeting Thursday night. 

The new bar will go into the old Yap restaurant on S. Main Street. 

More information on the bar will be available next month. 

