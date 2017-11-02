4th employee dies from injuries sustained in NC prison attack

A fourth prison employee has passed away due to injuries sustained in a prison attack in October.

Officials with North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Geoffrey Howe, 31, passed away Thursday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital from injuries suffered during a failed inmate escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institution on October 12.

Howe was a maintenance mechanic for the former Correction Enterprises sewing plant at the prison.He celebrated his one-year anniversary with the Department of Public Safety in August.

"Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the Howe family,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “This tragedy has horribly impacted the lives of four families., as well as co-workers and friends.”

Howe's passing makes him the fourth prison employee to die from injuries sustained in the attack. Correctional officers Justin Smith and Wendy Shannan, and Correction Enterprises Sewing Plant Manager Veronica Darden all passed away from injuries sustained in the incident as well.

The prison remains on lockdown, and four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the attack. Currently, Pasquotank Correction Institution houses 676 male inmates in close, medium and minimum custody.

