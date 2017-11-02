Navy sailor surprises younger sisters at Upstate schools after 7 month deployment

A Navy sailor returned to the Upstate on Thursday, and made landfall with a surprise.

Paula Pierce said her son William Taylor returned home after a 7-month deployment. Taylor was deployed to Europe and stationed in Jacksonville, FL.

His younger sisters weren't prepared, however, when Taylor showed up at their schools with open arms.

Brooke Taylor was in for the surprise of a lifetime when her brother showed up at Granard Middle School. Taylor wrapped his little sister up in a warm embrace when he entered her classroom Thursday.

Amy Pierce was also in shock when Taylor made his appearance. She pulled him into a big hug as soon as he walked through the door of her classroom at Northwest Elementary School.

