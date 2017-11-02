2 detained during search warrant in Greenville Co.

Deputies at scene of search warrant in Greer (FOX Carolina/ 11/2/17)

A law enforcement presence has gathered at 4201 Jordan Road in Greer.

Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the scene in reference to a search warrant.

Dispatchers said authorities were following up on a "previous crime." Flood, however, was not able to say what crime the scene was tied to, but said that more information will be released once teams are able to deescalate the situation.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene observed 2 individuals being detained on site.

