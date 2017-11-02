Deputies collecting shell casings after reported gunfire in Oconee Co.

Deputies responded to a reports of gunfire in Oconee County Thursday evening.

Officials with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of gunshots being fired from a vehicle on Poplar Springs Road.

Deputies said no injuries were reported.

They were collecting shell casings from the scene, but said the incident had no connection to any threat in the area at this time.

