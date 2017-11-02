Red, green and blue? Upstate man creates Christmas campaign to thank law enforcement

Kevin Dunn has always had a niche for all things Christmas, so he combined his hobbies of doing voice-overs and creating holiday decorations.

People can drive by Dunn's Simpsonville home to watch and listen to his holiday display.

"I'm involved in the Christmas decorating community, so I approached it from that angle, and wanted to see what we can do as a community to pay respect and show our support," said Dunn.

Dunn said he came up with a new initiative, called Blue Christmas, to add to his holiday decorations after a Greenville police officer was killed.

"I came up with the idea last year after Officer Jacobs was killed in Greenville. I don't know why, but his death hit me hard." said Dunn.

Dunn said people can participate in the Blue Christmas initiative by displaying a blue light at their house between Thanksgiving and New Years.

"It's something as simple as changing out a garage light or a porch light for a blue light for the holiday season," said Dunn.

Dunn said he hopes to spread the message to other communities and that people across the nation will participate and go blue for the holidays.

"It was just something I wanted to do to show appreciation to the men and women who do this everyday and to remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice doing that job," said Dunn.

