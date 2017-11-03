Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for boycott of BMW over lack of diversity

Reverend Jesse Jackson is calling for a boycott of BMW.

Jackson told FOX on Thursday that he has concerns about diversity within the company, along with their suppliers and dealerships.

This week, Jackson met with company officials and is planning a second meeting at the BMW plant in Greer, soon. That meeting is being scheduled at this time.

Jackson said the first meeting went well.

"I was impressed with the meeting yesterday with the president," he explained.

Jackson, however, says he is "trying to put justice into business."

Rev. Jackson also cited concerns about the company's legal services, advertising, marketing and suppliers.

Jackson, a Greenville native, has asked for a boycott through his organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

He said Rainbow PUSH recently did a survey of major car companies and their inclusiveness - BMW did not take part, according to Jackson.

Out of more than 300 BMW dealerships in the U.S., Jackson said only 5 are owned by African Americans.

