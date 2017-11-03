Troopers: Driver arrested after fleeing scene of fatal pedestrian crash

Troopers said a driver who fled after hitting and killing a pedestrian Thursday night in Laurens County has been taken into custody.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on US 76 near Holly Grove Church Road. Troopers said a vehicle believed to be a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata of unknown color was heading west on US 76 and struck a pedestrian who was walking on the road. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The victim's name has not yet been released.

On Friday night, troopers said 25-year-old Tevin Fitzgerald Boyd was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Boyd was transported to the Laurens County Detention Center where he is awaiting formal charges.

