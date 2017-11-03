Troopers investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in Laurens County

Troopers said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed one person’s life Thursday night.

The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on US 76 near Holly Grove Church Road.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle was heading west on US 76 and struck a pedestrian who was walking on the road. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Troopers ask anyone with information about the crash to call the SC Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

MORE NEWS: Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office creates program to curb intimidation and bullying

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.