BI-LO donates Clemson football tickets, offering military discount for Veterans Day

BI-LO said it will honor veterans by donating Clemson football tickets to South Carolina military families and offer military families a discount on Veterans Day through the All for Honor Campaign.

BI-LO said on Friday officials from the supermarket chain will donate 100 Clemson football tickets to veterans and families of United Service Organization’s (USO) South Carolina chapter.

Southeastern Grocers said BI-LO and its other supermarket chains will also recognize active military and veterans with a 10 percent discount on qualifying grocery purchases this Veterans Day, November 11.

"We remain committed to supporting our veterans and their families," said Fred Shropshier, Regional Vice President for BI-LO, in a news release. "It is an honor to be able to offer our appreciation to our nation's heroes with an exciting visit to the college and a football game experience to cheer on the Clemson Tigers!"

A ticket donation presentation will be held Friday afternoon at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

