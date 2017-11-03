High School Football playoffs begin Friday - FOX Carolina 21

High School Football playoffs begin Friday

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Friday night brings the first round of the high school football playoffs.

Byrnes will face TL Hanna in the Week 11 Game of the Week on Friday Night Blitz.

FOX Carolina will also have crews filming highlights at the following games:

  • Woodmont at Dorman
  • Easley at Gaffney
  • Fort Mill at Hillcrest
  • Spartanburg at Westside
  • Blue Ridge at Greenville
  • Daniel at Greer
  • Union County at Belton-Honea Path
  • Wren at Eastside
  • Crescent at Chapman
  • Camden at Palmetto
  • Ninety Six at Christ Church
  • Chesnee at Southside Christian
  • Southside at Fairfield Central
  • Pendleton at Newberry

Friday Night Blitz airs at 10:30 p.m.

Visit out Friday Night Blitz page for photos, score updates, video recaps and more.

