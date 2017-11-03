High School Football playoffs begin Friday

Friday night brings the first round of the high school football playoffs.

Byrnes will face TL Hanna in the Week 11 Game of the Week on Friday Night Blitz.

FOX Carolina will also have crews filming highlights at the following games:

Woodmont at Dorman

Easley at Gaffney

Fort Mill at Hillcrest

Spartanburg at Westside

Blue Ridge at Greenville

Daniel at Greer

Union County at Belton-Honea Path

Wren at Eastside

Crescent at Chapman

Camden at Palmetto

Ninety Six at Christ Church

Chesnee at Southside Christian

Southside at Fairfield Central

Pendleton at Newberry

Friday Night Blitz airs at 10:30 p.m.

Visit out Friday Night Blitz page for photos, score updates, video recaps and more.

