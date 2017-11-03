High School Football playoffs begin Friday

Friday night brings the first round of the high school football playoffs.
Byrnes will face TL Hanna in the Week 11 Game of the Week on Friday Night Blitz.
FOX Carolina will also have crews filming highlights at the following games:
Friday Night Blitz airs at 10:30 p.m.
Visit out Friday Night Blitz page for photos, score updates, video recaps and more.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
A large law enforcement presence has gathered at 4201 Jordan Road in Greer.More >
A large law enforcement presence has gathered at 4201 Jordan Road in Greer.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >
One of the four suspects arrested last March after two 4-year-old children told police they were sexually assaulted at multiple Horry County locations, including a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club, has requested a speedy trial.More >
One of the four suspects arrested last March after two 4-year-old children told police they were sexually assaulted at multiple Horry County locations, including a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club, has requested a speedy trial.More >
A horribly neglected dog that was surrendered to a shelter is being given a second "Chance" at life. Meet Chance. He's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso that had been severely neglected and has lost a leg as a result.More >
A horribly neglected dog that was surrendered to a shelter is being given a second "Chance" at life. Meet Chance. He's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso that had been severely neglected and has lost a leg as a result.More >
Troopers said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed one person’s life Thursday night.More >
Troopers said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed one person’s life Thursday night.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
A man was killed and two others, including a 12-year-old, were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.More >
A man was killed and two others, including a 12-year-old, were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.More >
Reverend Jesse Jackson is calling for a boycott of BMW.More >
Reverend Jesse Jackson is calling for a boycott of BMW.More >
Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog's training collar and beating them all...More >
Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog's training collar and beating them all with a thorny switch.More >
March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction. (11/2/17)More >
March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction. (11/2/17)More >
Students at Pickens High celebrated Halloween by performing the dance routine from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video for their classmates.More >
Students at Pickens High celebrated Halloween by performing the dance routine from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video for their classmates.More >
WalletHub releases a list of the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina for 2018.More >
WalletHub releases a list of the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina for 2018.More >
The Biltmore Company released photos of its tree raising and decorations inside the Biltmore Estate for Christmas 2017.More >
The Biltmore Company released photos of its tree raising and decorations inside the Biltmore Estate for Christmas 2017.More >
Great weather on Wednesday made for a gorgeous day in downtown Greenville.More >
Great weather on Wednesday made for a gorgeous day in downtown Greenville.More >