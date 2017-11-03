Tanker crash shuts down I-26 E/ I-240 W in Asheville - FOX Carolina 21

Tanker crash shuts down I-26 E/ I-240 W in Asheville

Posted: Updated:
Scene of the crash (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 3, 2017) Scene of the crash (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 3, 2017)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

I-26 East and I-240 West were closed in Asheville Friday morning due to a crash.

The NCDOT reported that I-240 West was closed at Exit 2 and I-26 East was closed at Exit 3.

The crash involved an overturned tanker truck and spill.

The NCDOT said the interstates were expected to reopen by noon.

Drivers are asked to follow the direction of law enforcement and first responders at the scene.

A firefighter at the scene said no one was hurt in the tanker

