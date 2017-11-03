Police: Parents charged with abuse after 5-month-old baby taken to hospital with skull fracture

Greenville police said a man and woman have been arrested after their five-month-old baby suffered a skull fracture and other injuries.

Warrants state Jamaria Smith and Brittany Noelle Gabrish were both charged with child abuse. Smith is charged with inflicting great bodily injury to a child and Gabrish is accused of allowing another person to inflict great bodily injury to a child.

Police said they were called to the Greenville Memorial Hospital on September 19, where the baby was being treated for a skull fracture, bruising to the face and head, and multiple other areas of bruising. The injuries were determined to be non-accidental.

Warrants state the suspects lied to police about the father being present when the injuries occurred.

Arrest warrants were signed on October 26 and police announced Friday that the suspects had been arrested.

Police said the baby is out of the hospital and placed with a relative.

