Coroner: 73-year-old woman dies days after Greenville Co. crash

The Greenville County coroner said a woman has died days after being hurt in a Greenville County car crash.

The coroner said Margaret Willoughby Herring, 73, of Rusty Brook Road in Taylors died Thursday night.

Herring was injured in a crash on the morning of October 25.

The coroner said Herring’s vehicle was struck by another car on East North Street when she attempted to turn left onto Mitchell Road.

Herring suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and remained in the hospital at the time of her death.

