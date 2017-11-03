Police: Union man accused of groping 13-year-old girl

A Union man was arrested after he was accused of groping a 13-year-old girl, according to Union police.

Warrants state Roland Alexander Harkins, 41, was charged with criminal sexual conduct second degree.

The abuse happened between October 1 and 29 and reportedly involved Harkins groping the teen beneath her shirt and bra.

Harkins was arrested Thursday.

