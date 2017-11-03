Police: Union man accused of groping 13-year-old girl - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Union man accused of groping 13-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
Roland Harkins (Source: UCSO) Roland Harkins (Source: UCSO)
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Union man was arrested after he was accused of groping a 13-year-old girl, according to Union police.

Warrants state Roland Alexander Harkins, 41, was charged with criminal sexual conduct second degree.

The abuse happened between October 1 and 29 and reportedly involved Harkins groping the teen beneath her shirt and bra.

Harkins was arrested Thursday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.