Duke Energy to strengthen SC power grid, create new jobs

Duke Energy has announced its Power/Forward Carolinas plan that will strengthen the energy grid in South Carolina. The company said it will invest $3 billion over the next ten years to make improvements to the grid.

In a press release, the company stated that the plan will also create 3,300 jobs and generate more than $100 million in new tax revenue.

Power/Forward Carolinas will allow for upgrades that will make the grid stronger against storms and outages, Duke Energy said. According to the company, the upgrades will also protect the grid from cyber and physical threats.

The project will result in an economic output of $5 billion over the next ten years, Duke Energy stated.

According to Duke Energy, the plan will also give customers more information to better manage their energy use.

“Safely powering the lives of hard-working families and maintaining the vitality of our communities are our most important responsibilities,” said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president, in the news release.

“Investing in smarter, efficient energy infrastructure is more than just good business – it’s an investment in our state that helps to attract jobs and industry and makes our economy and our communities stronger," Ghartey-Tagoe said.

