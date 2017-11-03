Retired Greenville Co. sheriff feels Lewis should 'step aside' as lawsuit plays out

A former Greenville County sheriff who served as the county’s top lawman for more than two decades has weighed in on the lawsuit current Sheriff Will Lewis is embroiled in.

Johnny Mack Brown, who was first elected sheriff in 1976 and served six terms before retiring to become a US Marshal, spoke on Earth FM’s morning show with radio host Bill Love.

The retired sheriff is not calling for Lewis to resign but did say Lewis should “step aside” while the lawsuit is ongoing.

“Well my advice would be for him to step aside because I think he's really put a cloud over the sheriff's office and his people and they can't do their job with a distraction,” Brown said. “And they need to be concentrating on what they're doing and I think this is a distraction to them.”

“Well I've talked to a lot of them down there and morale seems to be low because of the cloud again because of what's happening and I think he would do the citizens of Greenville Co. and the sheriff's office a good deed if he would just step aside until all this is over,” Brown added.

Brown also volunteered to step into the position in the interim if asked.

Brown said, allegations in the lawsuit aside, he feels Lewis has done a good job of keeping the people of Greenville County safe.

