Deputies ask for help locating 16-year-old runaway

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies have asked for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old runaway.

Victor Braxton Adams was last seen at his home on Chestnut Hill Drive in Marion at 1 p.m. Thursday. He was reported missing by his father a few hours later.

Victor is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a black jacket and red Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information concerning Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.