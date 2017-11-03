Deputies ask for help locating 16-year-old runaway - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies ask for help locating 16-year-old runaway

Posted: Updated:
Victor Braxton Adams (Source: MCSO) Victor Braxton Adams (Source: MCSO)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies have asked for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old runaway.

Victor Braxton Adams was last seen at his home on Chestnut Hill Drive in Marion at 1 p.m. Thursday. He was reported missing by his father a few hours later.

Victor is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, a black jacket and red Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information concerning Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.