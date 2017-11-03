Deputies: Woman who claimed she was law enforcement while buying gun charged with impersonating officer

Deputies said a woman who identified herself as a law enforcement officer while buying a gun has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Union County deputies said 46-year-old Tanya Young of Blair, SC bought the gun from The Outpost on Belvue Drive in Union on September 19.

A worker at the store told deputies Young flashed a badge and said she was a police officer who wanted to buy a gun and receive a police discount.

The worker advised the store did not offer a police discount.

Incident reports state Young purchased a High Point 9mm handgun and then brought the gun back the next day claiming it did not work.

When the worker tested the gun and it worked fine, a refund was denied. Young reportedly became enraged before leaving the store.

Deputies began investigating and learned from SLED on October 4 that there is no law enforcement officer in the state with the suspect’s name.

Deputies said the suspect could be heard in store surveillance footage saying that she was “the law.”

Young was arrested on Thursday.

MORE NEWS - Police: Union man accused of groping 13-year-old girl

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.