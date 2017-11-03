Former SLED employee accused of impersonating officer while buying gun

Deputies said a woman who identified herself as a law enforcement officer while buying a gun has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Union County deputies said 46-year-old Tanya Young of Blair, SC bought the gun from The Outpost on Belvue Drive in Union on September 19.

A worker at the store told deputies Young flashed a badge and said she was a police officer who wanted to buy a gun and receive a police discount. Deputies said the suspect could be heard in store surveillance footage saying that she was “the law.”

The worker advised the store did not offer a police discount.

Incident reports state Young purchased a High Point 9mm handgun and then brought the gun back the next day claiming it did not work.

When the worker tested the gun and it worked fine, a refund was denied. Young reportedly became enraged before leaving the store.

Deputies began investigating and learned from State Law Enforcement Division on Oct. 4 that there is no law enforcement officer in the state with the suspect’s name.

A SLED spokesperson confirmed Young was employed witht he agency as of Aug. 2, 2016 as a temporarily hourly IT services specialist. The position is non-law enforcement civilian job.

SLED said she was immediately suspended upon notification of the incident and has since been terminated.

Young was arrested on Thursday.

MORE NEWS - Police: Union man accused of groping 13-year-old girl

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.