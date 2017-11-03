Deshaun Watson, teammates speak about QB's season-ending injury

Deshaun Watson took to Twitter Friday to express his disappointment over his injuries but vowed to come back stronger than ever.

The Houston Texans quarterback suffered a knee injury during practice on Thursday and will have to undergo surgery, the NFL team said.

Watson’s teammates also spoke Friday about losing him for the remainder of the season in videos released by the team.

Fellow quarterback Tom Savage will start against the Colts this Sunday. He said Friday that he was excited about the opportunity to start again but not the circumstances surrounding the switch.

Savage recounted a conversation he had with Watson after the injury.

“I just told him, listen, I mean, I got your back no matter what and I’m going to do whatever I can to help out and…you can’t really replace Deshaun Watson, you know what I mean,” Savage said. “The kid’s been playin’ absolutely lights out, but that’s not my job. My job is to go out there and help this team win and do whatever I can to help.”

Wide Receiver Bruce Ellington, Texans WR, went to University of South Carolina said he did not realize the extent of Watson’s injury at first.

““I actually was the pitch guy, uh, the guy that he pitched it to, you now, how we run the offense,” Ellington said. “And, uh, I saw him go down. He got right up, so, you know, I didn’t think anything happened until afternoon, I saw everything on Instagram, on Twitter and stuff like that. I just shoot him a text and told him, ‘Just keep the faith, you know, just keep working hard and God got something special for you’.”

Ellington said Watson returned to work Friday, smiling and singing, despite the injury.

The quote about Deshaun coming in singing today is a good one.

“Normal Deshaun. He came in here today singing, dancing (laughs), you know, it’s tough, you know, being, playing football, you know stuff like this is going to happen and it’s kinda hard that it happened to him but, like I said, man, he’s going to come back better, um, he’s taking it real well right now. Um, he said he’s going to be around the team, so I think he’s taking it real well.”

Ellington said the Texans have a good group of guys and a good group of leaders who will rally and get some wins.

PREVIOUSLY: Deshaun Watson suffers knee injury during Houston Texans practice

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.