Mostly cloudy Sunday with areas of drizzle

Sunday will bring some stubborn cloud cover with seasonal highs in the 60s to near 70 with better rain chances next week.

Sunday afternoon will bring a few peeks of sun with just a small chance at lingering mist and highs near 70.

Monday will bring even warmer weather with highs in the upper 70s in the Upstate, and could even flirt with our record high of 84 at GSP.

Showers and much cooler air arrive on Tuesday into Wednesday which will usher in much cooler weather with highs only in the 50s in the mountains and low 60s in the Upstate by Wednesday.

Thursday onward will keep high temperatures around there with decreasing rain chances moving into next weekend.

