Showers Saturday, drier by Sunday

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Big weather changes are ahead for the weekend! Showers move in along with some cooler air for Saturday, then we’ll see drying conditions toward Sunday.

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies and a beautiful full moon. We may see a few stray shower, mainly in the mountains.

Saturday will start with clouds, and light showers will increase through the day. Highs will warm into the 60s, so it will be much cooler than Friday! Rain won’t be heavy, but it will be enough to cause some issues for outdoor plans.

Sunday will bring drier conditions, but clouds will linger through much of the day. Highs will get back into the low 70s for most by late day.

It warms up fast next week with highs approaching 80 in the Upstate by Monday. Showers and much cooler air arrive on Tuesday into Wednesday.

