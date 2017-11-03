Investigation underway after man's death at scene of Greenville Co. house fire

Investigation underway after man's death at scene of Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Multiple agencies were on scene of a deadly house fire in Greenville County on Friday.

Firefighters from Clear Springs, Pelham-Batesville and Fountain Inn fire departments responded to the residence on Lori Drive. The Greenville County Coroner's Office was also called to the scene.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they received a call regarding the fire around 2:30 p.m. and, when they arrived on scene, learned a man was inside the burning home.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

