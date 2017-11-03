Deputies searching for missing Marion teen - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies searching for missing Marion teen

Lucas Laudermilk (Source: MCSO) Lucas Laudermilk (Source: MCSO)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 19-year-old.

Deputies said Lucas Grant Laudermilk was last seen leaving his home around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. His grandparents reported him missing on Friday.

Laudermilk is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 235 pounds with grown hair and a tattoo of words on his left arm. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a "Monster" t-shirt with green letters and a gray baseball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235.

