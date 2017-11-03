Deputies: Another suspect arrested after shootout killing Byrnes High student

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Friday in connection with an incident in May which claimed the life of an Upstate high school student.

Deputies were called to the scene on Larkin Park Drive after Sheriff Chuck Wright said a group of males were involved in an argument and agreed to meet up to resolve the matter. Wright said weapons were involved in the incident.

"This is a tragic loss that could have been prevented," Wright said. "There’s a lot better ways to settle your differences than with guns.”

Investigators found 17-year-old Antonio "Tony" Panuamba dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide.

Following the shooting, deputies arrested 19-year-old Travis Emil Jones Jr. and an accomplice identified as Marcos Hidalgo Orduna. Jones was charged with murder in connection with Panuamba's death, along with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Orduna was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Friday, deputies said they determined 24-year-old Jordan Elijah Sims was carrying a Kahr 9 mm handgun concealed in his waistband during the incident. Deputies said they believe Sims tried to kill Jones using the firearm.

Investigators said video footage showed Sims fleeing the scene before discarding the gun in a wooded area. Witnesses identified Sims through a photo lineup.

Sims is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center

