Buzz Aldrin's son delivers massive Mars maps to Greenville Co. schools

As students walked into Wade Hampton High School auditorium Friday morning, they may not have realized they'd land on Mars before they left.

"What we've done is use this is as a platform to inspire kids about the possibility of human exploration, real inhabitation of Mars," said Dr. Andrew Aldrin, President of Buzz Aldrin Foundation.

Andrew is the son of one of the first men to land on the moon, Buzz Aldrin. He said now his dad is on a bigger mission.

"The thing that matters to him most is putting people on Mars to stay," said Andrew Aldrin.

Buzz Aldrin's Share Space Foundation is now sending massive Mars maps to schools worldwide.

Four of them landed in Greenville County schools and one at Roper Mountain Science Center.

"There are rovers that come with the maps so some of the lessons actually have you driving around Mars," said Andrew Aldrin.

Andrew Aldrin hopes the tool will inspire future astronauts in Greenville County and also encourage other careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) using Mars as a blank canvas for lessons.

"We can talk about serious engineering problems building habitats, of landing spacecraft on mars, of rovers going around Mars but we can also talk about growing plants. You're not going to live on Mars unless you can grow plants," said Andrew Aldrin.

It's a classroom tool physics teacher Beth Leavitt believes will transport students 'out of this world'.

"They get to use their imagination, they get to see themselves in another place. They get to use their problem-solving skills to be able to gain some experience that is invaluable even if they don't plan on being an astronaut and going into space," said Leavitt.

The maps come with a one year curriculum that Andrew Aldrin said was developed with the help of Purdue University and focuses around STEAM.

Wade Hampton High, AJ Whittenberg, Fischer Middle and Legacy Charter are the four schools that received the maps.

Leavitt said Allen Timmons donated the money for the maps.

