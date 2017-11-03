Deputy buys lunch for teen locked out of home, sleeping on pallet in apartment fitness center

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said when a deputy conducted a welfare check at an apartment fitness center on Halloween, he made a concerning discovery.

According to the incident report, the deputy was called to an apartment complex on Asheville Highway where he found a 16-year-old boy lying on a pallet in the corner of the fitness center.

The deputy said the teen told him he had spent two nights at the fitness center because he was locked out of his home and his mother "didn't seem too concerned." When the deputy asked when he had last eaten, the child said "yesterday afternoon."

The deputy took the boy to McDonald's on Hearon Circle to get him something to eat before taking him to meet with the Department of Social Services.

The teen said his mother would not take him to school or sign a form for him to ride the bus, according to the report.

The victim's mother, 39-year-old Laquandra Shree Wilkins, was arrested and charged with child neglect.

