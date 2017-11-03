Deputies: Suspect on the loose after manager opens fire at attempted armed robber

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for an attempted armed robbery suspect after an incident Friday.

Deputies responded to a business on West Whitner Street around 4:30 p.m. after they said a suspect entered the location with a firearm.

The suspect held an employee at gunpoint until a manager saw it and shot at the suspect, deputies said.

The suspect fled in a vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies said they are searching for white Chevy Impala.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.