Deputies: Suspect on the loose after manager opens fire at attempted armed robber

Deputies: Suspect on the loose after manager opens fire at attempted armed robber

Posted: Updated:
Scene of armed robbery on West Whitner Street (Nov. 3, 2017/FOX Carolina) Scene of armed robbery on West Whitner Street (Nov. 3, 2017/FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for an attempted armed robbery suspect after an incident Friday.

Deputies responded to a business on West Whitner Street around 4:30 p.m. after they said a suspect entered the location with a firearm.

The suspect held an employee at gunpoint until a manager saw it and shot at the suspect, deputies said.

The suspect fled in a vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies said they are searching for white Chevy Impala.

