Record-setting coach named to lead Clemson's new softball program

On Friday, Clemson University announced the head coach for the Tigers' first softball team.

In October, Clemson Athletics confirmed the university had received approval for the construction of a new softball stadium. The program is expected to begin competition in the 2019-20 school year.

John Rittman, a former Stanford University head softball coach and University of Kansas, associate head coach, will lead the program. Ritman led the Cardinal to 18 consecutive winning seasons and is a member of the USA Softball Women's National Team.

“John Rittman is a proven winner and nationally respected coach, and the right person to lead our new softball program at Clemson,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “We have 27 months until first pitch, and John has the vision and experience to build a strong foundation and culture for years to come.”

