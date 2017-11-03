Coroner: Man dies at hospital after possibly intentional I-85 crash

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 85.

The coroner said the collision occurred in Spartanburg County on Thursday and the victim passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Friday.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Dustin Allen Fletcher of Oil City, Pennsylvania.

The coroner said the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was notified in addition to South Carolina Highway Patrol because the crash "could be intentional."

Fletcher's cause of the death remains under investigation.

