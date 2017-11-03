Motion filed to dismiss claims in amended lawsuit against Greenville Co. sheriff

In a motion filed on Friday, Sheriff Will Lewis and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are requesting certain claims in an amended lawsuit filed against them be dismissed.

In October, Savanah Nabors, a former employee of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, filed a lawsuit against Lewis accusing him of sexual harassment, sexual assault and violations of civil rights.

In a press conference, Lewis responded to the claims. While he admitted to a "consensual encounter," he vehemently denied accusations of criminal misconduct. He said he deeply regretted the incident.

On Oct. 24, Nabors filed an amended lawsuit against Lewis which included photos in connection with her allegations. The amended lawsuit states Nabors made it clear to the sheriff she only wanted a professional relationship but claims he responded saying, "Ultimately when you work for the Sheriff's Office, you work at the pleasure of the sheriff."

Motions to dismiss and to strike portions of the amended lawsuit were filed on Friday. The motion claims assertions made by Nabors are invalid and must be dismissed.

According to the motion, Nabors claims she was terminated for "resisting the allegedly unwanted advances of Sheriff Lewis" but says the allegations are not grounds for wrongful discharge under South Carolina law.

The motion also calls for the dismissal of negligence claims made by Nabors, stating, "The sheer number of claims raised under this cause of action might appear thorough at first blush, but upon further inspection it is clear that the Plaintiff has merely adopted a haphazard shotgun approach to pleading, writing much, but failing to state cognizable legal claims."

