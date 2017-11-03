Motion filed to dismiss claims in amended lawsuit against Greenville Co. sheriff

Greenville police said a man and woman have been arrested after their five-month-old baby suffered a skull fracture and other injuries.More >
Reverend Jesse Jackson is calling for a boycott of BMW.More >
A large law enforcement presence has gathered at 4201 Jordan Road in Greer.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >
One of the four suspects arrested last March after two 4-year-old children told police they were sexually assaulted at multiple Horry County locations, including a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club, has requested a speedy trial.More >
A 19-year-old man reportedly shot himself in the groin while robbing a hot dog stand.More >
A horribly neglected dog that was surrendered to a shelter is being given a second "Chance" at life. Meet Chance. He's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso that had been severely neglected and has lost a leg as a result.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for an attempted armed robbery suspect after an incident Friday.More >
A judge sentenced a Slidell man to life in prison Thursday for the aggravated rape of a 6-year-old girl.More >
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >
Photos of the full hunter's moon on Nov. 3, 2017.More >
The first week of Upstate high school football playoffs begins.More >
A ribbon cutting was held at the new $25.6 million, 100,000 sq. ft. facility located at 475 Fairforest Way on Nov. 3, 2017.More >
March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction. (11/2/17)More >
