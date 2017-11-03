Dispatch: Pedestrian struck by car in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Pedestrian struck by car in Anderson Co.

Scene of crash on E. Shockley Ferry Road (Nov. 3, 2017/FOX Carolina) Scene of crash on E. Shockley Ferry Road (Nov. 3, 2017/FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC

Dispatchers said officials were on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Anderson County on Friday.

Troopers said the collision occurred on East Shockley Ferry Road near Coe Road around 10:18 p.m. EMS and Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers.

