Sheriff Chuck Wright says convicted serial killer, Todd Kohlhepp "might be responsible for some more people"

One year has passed since an Anderson woman was found chained inside a shipping container.

The unsolved disappearance of Kala Brown and her boyfriend, Charlie David Carver, led investigators to a 100-acre Woodruff property on November 3, 2016.

Todd Kohlhepp was taken into custody that same day, accused of kidnapping and holding Brown hostage.

Carver’s remains were later found in a shallow grave on the same property.

Now, one year has passed, but that day was only the beginning.

“It was an incredible whirlwind," said Sheriff Chuck Wright.

For the past year, we’ve brought you the heartbreaking headlines, updates from victims’ families and

delved into the investigation that has taken more twists and turns with each chilling new detail.

"I was mad and I was hurt and the reality that my son is gone makes it even worse," said Chuck Carver in an interview earlier this year.

The family of Charlie David Carver has sought the truth since their son disappeared last August.

"If this was your child and you were standing in front of a camera begging for somebody to help, then you would know exactly how I feel," said Joanne Shiflet, Carver’s mom, in her first interview after her son went missing last August.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright sat down in an exclusive interview one year after convicted serial killer, Todd Kohlhepp was arrested.

“I've heard people say this in passing that it’s over, and I'm like no, it's really not," said Sheriff Wright.

When asked about the possibility that there are other victims, Sheriff Wright said, "I have no reason to believe that its all of them. I don't know if there are any more people on that land because as soon as I say no, then we'll find something. I hope we don't find anybody else, but I think there might be some more people to talk about."

Sheriff Wright said he’s not ruling out the possibility that others could be involved and will look into any new evidence presented to them.

Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to kidnapping Kala Brown and killing 7 others, including Brown’s boyfriend, Charlie David Carver and missing Spartanburg couple, Johnny and Megan Coxie.

Kohlhepp was also convicted in the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports, killing Beverly Guy, Scott Ponder, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert, a crime that went unsolved for 13 years.

Sheriff Wright said Kohlhepp was not on their radar until they received a tip from Kala Brown.

"A day or two after we were on the scene, we were talking to him about some other stuff and some things were said by Ms. Brown that we asked him about,” said Sheriff Wright, “He said that he could probably help us on that."

Sheriff Wright said they have investigated others in this case as well.

Last month, Dustan Lawson was slapped with federal weapons charges. Lawson is accused of illegally selling guns to Kohlhepp, who was already a convicted felon.

"Kohlhepp shouldn't have had any weapons,” said Sheriff Wright, “He was ordered by the courts to not have any, and this fellow here basically didn't care.”

"I don't know if there's going to be other charges on this other guy. If we find out he's done something else, or if we find out he's been a party to that, I'll do what I have to do,” said Sheriff Wright.

Kohlhepp is currently serving 7 consecutive life sentences at an undisclosed South Carolina prison.

