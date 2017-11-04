Laurens Co. patrol car crashes into front of Upstate home - FOX Carolina 21

Laurens Co. patrol car crashes into front of Upstate home

Patrol car crashed into home (Source: Justin Gray) Patrol car crashed into home (Source: Justin Gray)
CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Authorities were on scene of a deputy patrol car which crashed into the front of a Laurens County home late Friday night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 9:46 p.m. on East Carolina Avenue. The homeowner contacted FOX Carolina regarding the incident.

A FOX Carolina crew on scene said there appeared to be damage to a brick porch of the home. There was also a mini van on scene with damage to its rear bumper.

