Troopers: One dead after car hits trees, overturns in Spartanburg County

Troopers say one person is dead after a car accident on I-85 in Spartanburg County on Saturday morning. The accident occurred at approximately 2:28 a.m. at mile marker 63, troopers said.

According to troopers, the victim was traveling north on I-85 and ran off the right hand side of the road. The vehicle struck trees and overturned, troopers said.

Troopers said the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.