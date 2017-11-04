Troopers: One dead after car hits trees, overturns in Spartanbur - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: One dead after car hits trees, overturns in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers say one person is dead after a car accident on I-85 in Spartanburg County on Saturday morning. The accident occurred at approximately 2:28 a.m. at mile marker 63, troopers said. 

According to troopers, the victim was traveling north on I-85 and ran off the right hand side of the road. The vehicle struck trees and overturned, troopers said. 

Troopers said the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 

